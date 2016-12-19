West Central Texas Council of Governments Illegal Dumping Hotline Campaign

Litter on the sidewalk, a discarded couch on the roadside, bags of trash in the ditch: we have all seen examples of illegal dumping. Illegal dumping and litter is an eyesore, it is hazardous to the environment and public safety, AND it costs YOU, THE TAXPAYER.

The West Central Texas Council of Governments is re-introducing its educational campaign to address this growing problem.

This campaign is designed to work by capturing the public’s attention and delivering needed resources, whether it is a concerned citizen looking to report an act of illegal dumping or making information available on authorized disposal options.

This campaign is not just about education and outreach. Environmental enforcement resources are available to investigate illegal dump sites, assist law enforcement, and produce results. Always consider your local law enforcement as a first line of defense. 

Citizens are encouraged to get involved, take ownership and, most importantly, take action as part of the campaign to utilize available methods available for reporting illegal dumping. Citizens who find illegally dumped waste on their property or witness illegal dumping occurring, please call 1.877.897.DUMP(3867), the WCTCOG Regional Illegal Dumping Hotline.

Members of the public looking for authorized waste disposal facilities may consider visiting the following websites:

FM 503 - just south of Valera - to be reduced to one lane for railroad crossing maintenance

Texas Pacífico Railroad to conduct maintenance Jan. 10-12; travelers should anticipate delays

COLEMAN – The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled a lane reduction on Farm to Market Road 503 at the Texas Pacífico Railroad (TXPF) crossing just south of Valera in Coleman County from Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

During this time period, traffic will be reduced to one lane as TXPF crews perform maintenance upgrades to the railroad crossing, including the installation of new concrete rail planks across FM 503.

Traffic control will be set up to allow only one direction of traffic to pass at a time. Drivers should slow down and use caution in this area. Motorists are reminded that traffic fines are doubled in work zones while workers are present.

The dates and times of the scheduled closure are subject to change based on weather conditions. Updates will be communicated as needed via news releases and on the TxDOT Brownwood Twitter feed, @TxDOTBWD.

TxDOT’s Brownwood District includes Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Stephens counties.

For news media inquiries regarding the lane reduction, contact Andrew.Carlson@TxDOT.gov or (325) 643-0413. Media inquiries regarding the nature of the work being performed on the railroad crossing should be directed to TXPF.

It's a win!

Contributed

The members of the Heart of Texas Porcelain Art Club want to thank everyone who participated in our Christmas fundraiser.

We want to congratulate the winners of the December 3rd drawing: Annie Brown of Coleman won the large Christmas wreath; Soney Dolden of Santa Anna won the Christmas swag; Lisa Chandler of Santa Anna won the small Christmas wreath. It was a lot of fun painting each ornament and creating each Christmas decoration.

We hope that each of our winners enjoy their prize as much as we did making it. Thanks again for your support in The Arts.

Have a wonderful and blessed 2017!

Shared detention facility would likely bypass Coleman

Coleman County Judge Billy Bledsoe led final discussions with members of the commissioner’s court on a potential shared inter-local county detention facility at a meeting on Dec. 27. According to Bledsoe, a shared jail between Coleman County and Callahan County would be built in the largest county, and in the largest town, and in the place with the most crime.

Bledsoe also said the Texas Jail Commission would most likely approve Cross Plains as a site for the new facility.

As part of the discussion, Bledsoe said a detention facility cannot be built in the rural areas of the county because septic systems have been previously tried and failed to operate satisfactorily. Detention centers must be built within a city’s boundaries so it can be connected to an existing sewer system.
Commissioner Mark Williams said Coleman County’s participation in a shared facility would be a hardship for law enforcement officials. With an out-of-town facility, Coleman deputies would continue to transport prisoners to another county.

If Coleman were to close its jail, more deputies would have to be hired to facilitate the transportation of prisoners to Callahan County.

In other business, the Robert Martin, Pastor of the Elm Street Church of Christ, was approved to replace Methodist minister Brad Slaton as a member of the Coleman County Child Welfare Board. Also, Marilyn Rutherford, Bob Tyson, Olivia de los Santos, Billy Brooks Wright, Barbara Brown, Montie Guthrie and James Winstead were appointed to the Coleman County Historic Commission Committee.

The commissioners also approved County Extension Agent Michael Palmer’s requests for new tires for the county pickup and a new laptop with docking station.

Additionally, the members of the commissioner’s court declared their opposition to making electronically filed records free to the public by passing a Resolution of Opposition to re:Search,TX. (See next week’s edition for the full story on re:Search,TX.)

There will be a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3r at 9 a.m. to swear Scotty Lawrence in as the new Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Dallas man dies in one-car rollover near Burkett
Photo courtesy David Martinez, Fire Chief, Coleman Fire Dept.

A Dallas man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning about 7.5 miles southwest of Burkett in Coleman County.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Emmanuel A. Rodriguez, 20, was driving south on State Highway 206 about 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Chrysler Crossfire while attempting to maneuver through a curve while “traveling too fast.” The vehicle exited the roadway and traveled through a concrete culvert before rolling over and striking trees.

According to the DPS report, Rodriquez was wearing a seat belt but was ejected.
Road conditions were good and the posted speed limit was 75 mph, the DPS reported.

Rodriguez’s body was taken to Henderson Funeral Home in Coleman.

The crash remains under investigation.

Woman escapes custody, found in closet
Photo courtesy Coleman PD

Special to the Coleman Chronicle & DV

On 12/19/16 Heather Hillebrand was arrested for a Taylor County warrant for Theft by Check.

On 12/20/16 a Probable Cause Affidavit was filed with the Coleman County Justice of the Peace, Nance Campbell, for a State Jail Offense of Forgery.

A warrant was issued by Campbell and served on Hillebrand, while in custody at the Coleman Police Department.

On 12/21/16  Hillebrand stated that she need medical treatment, so she was transported to the Coleman County Medical Center Emergency Room.

While at the Emergency Room, Hillebrand was able to escape from custody.  Hillebrand was found later in the evening hiding in a garage apartment in the 500 block of West College and taken into custody without any further incident.

Hillebrand is also being charged with a 3rd degree Felony of Escape.  

USDA Provides New Cost Share Opportunities for Organic Producers and Handlers

Organic Producers and Handlers May Apply for Certification Cost Share Reimbursements; Expanded Eligibility for Transition and State Certification Cost

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2016 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced that starting March 20, 2017, organic producers and handlers will be able to visit over 2,100 USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices to apply for federal reimbursement to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic or transitional certification.

“USDA reimburses organic producers up to 75 percent of the cost of organic certification, but only about half of the nation’s organic operations currently participate in the program,” said FSA Administrator Val Dolcini. “Starting March 20, USDA will provide a uniform, streamlined process for organic producers and handlers to apply for organic cost share assistance either by mail or in person at USDA offices located in almost every rural county in the country.”

USDA is making changes to increase participation in the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP) and the Agricultural Management Assistance Organic Certification Cost Share Program, and at the same time provide more opportunities for organic producers to access other USDA programs, such as disaster protection and loans for farms, facilities and marketing. Producers can also access information on nonfederal agricultural resources, and get referrals to local experts, including organic agriculture, through USDA’s Bridges to Opportunity service at the local FSA office.

Historically, many state departments of agriculture have obtained grants to disburse reimbursements to those producers and handlers qualifying for cost share assistance. FSA will continue to partner with states to administer the programs. For states that want to continue to directly administer the programs, applications will be due Feb. 17, 2017.

“The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and the National Organic Program look forward to this exciting opportunity to leverage the Farm Service Agency’s rural footprint to reach more organic producers and handlers,” said AMS Administrator Elanor Starmer.  “At the same time it is important to recognize and continue the valuable partnerships with states that remain at the core of the program.”

Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic or transitional certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent. Application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency agreement/ arrangement requirements, travel/per diem for inspectors, user fees, sales assessments and postage are all eligible for a cost share reimbursement from USDA.

Once certified, producers and handlers are eligible to receive reimbursement for up to 75 percent of certification costs each year up to a maximum of $750 per certification scope—crops, livestock, wild crops and handling.  Today’s announcement also adds transitional certification and state organic program fees as additional scopes.

To learn more about organic certification cost share, please visit www.fsa.usda.gov/organic or contact a local FSA office by visiting http://offices.usda.gov.

USDA is committed to helping organic agriculture grow and thrive.  USDA strongly supports the organic sector through a wide variety of programs, including conservation grants, organic crop insurance, certification cost-share, organic market news, and simplified microloans. Under the Obama administration, USDA has signed five major organic trade arrangements and has helped organic stakeholders access programs that support conservation, provide access to loans and grants, fund organic research and education and mitigate pest emergencies. To learn more about USDA support for organic agriculture, visit our updated organic portal at www.usda.gov/organic.

Immunization and Flu Clinic

<strong>Immunization and Flu Clinic</strong>

Coleman BPA crowns 2016 Home Decorating Contest winners
Chris & Crystal Brann, 2906  South Park, won first place in the Home Decorating Contest.

By Tommy Wells
Coleman Chronicle & DV

After finishing second two years in a row in the Coleman Business People’s Association’s annual Home Decorating Contest, Chris and Crystal Brann were on a mission this holiday season.

They wanted to light up Coleman for the holiday season … and bring home the coveted title of being the best lit house.

To that end, the Branns strung more than 1,000 lights atop, around and all over their home on South Park and turned on the holiday spirit.

The effort certainly paid off on Saturday when the couple was chosen the winner of the BPA’s contest. The Brann’s home was among several entries into the event, which is co-sponsored by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce.

“I think the contest went really well,” said Liz Jones, the president of the BPA. “We had a lot of pretty homes entered into this year’s event. I think they really added to the holiday spirit in our community.”

For winning, the Branns pocketed a $75 gift certificate from the BPA. The certificate is good at local businesses.

The Branns weren’t the only entrants receiving favorable marks from the contest judges. Joy Storey’s home on West 2nd Street was chosen as the second-place finisher. For finishing second, Storey earned a $50 gift certificate.

Talina Faries also emerged as a winner. Her home, located on East Elm, was the third-place recipient. She earned a $25 gift certificate for her holiday decorations.

The winners of the annual event were first reported on Saturday evening on the Cole Chronicle and Democrat Voice’s Facebook page.

The Coleman Business People's Association 2016 Home Decorating Contest Top 3 Finishers:
1. Chris & Crystal Brann
2. Joy Storey
3. Talina Faries

Coleman County Medical Celebrates Holidays and Long Term Employees

Coleman, Texas (December 19, 2016) – Staff members of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) and Coleman Medical Associates joined together Thursday, December 8 at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, to celebrate the holidays and recognize the anniversaries of several long term employees.

The evening’s honorees included Ted Boatright, who has worked at CCMC for 55 years, and served as hospital laboratory director for most of his tenure.  “This is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said Andy Freeman, president of Preferred, “and is unprecedented in Preferred’s history.  I am honored to present this award to Ted with everyone’s gratitude for his service.”

Mary Anderson, LVN, was also recognized by Beau Brudney, human resources director, for her 50 years at CCMC.  “No one can question Mary’s commitment or Ted’s,” said Brudney.  “In fact when the hospital closed briefly in the 1990’s, both Ted and Mary continued to work at the hospital for free.”

Boatright and Anderson were both given a pin, gift card and trophy to acknowledge their time on staff as well as their contributions.   Bobbie Jones, pharmacy director was awarded her 25-year pin and also received a gift card and trophy.   Employees voted to name Karen Robinson CCMC Employee of the Year.  Also the best cobbler maker in Coleman, Robinson received a bouquet of flowers and a gift card.

Cynthia Coghlan, health information manager, Vena DeRay, radiology technologist, Maria Ortega, housekeeping manager, and Shirley Smith, hospital business office manager received their 15-year pins during the ceremony along with a gift card.  Lisa Anderson, dietary manager, Brian Bales, RN, David Longely, FNP-C, and Wanda Roberts, pharmacy technician, were also given gift cards with their 10-year pins.

Five-year pins were earned by Sharan Barker, accounts receivable specialist, Mindy Casey, accounts receivable specialist, Elisa Crutcher, nursing administrative assistant, Linda Duncan, accounts receivable specialist, Chancy Pickett, assistant director of nursing, Mike Pruitt, hospital administrator, Karen Robinson, dietary, Jodi Salas, accounts receivable specialist, and Dena Zarate, radiology technologist.

On behalf of the CCMC District Board, Wayne Moore, president of the CCMC District Board, told attendees how proud the entire board is of the staff, physicians and Preferred for all that they accomplished over the last year.  Other board members at the event included:  Ken Gifford, vice-president, Sarah Beal, secretary, Danyelle Hemphill, treasurer, Gene Christian, Mary Griffis and Linda Laws.

About 175 employees and guests attended the two-hour event which included some special games.  “Wits and Wagers,” led by the always creative CCMC medical staff, challenged contestants to answer trivia questions and place a “wager” on the one answer they thought was closest to the correct answer.  The contestants winning each round were awarded game chips, while the losers had their chips taken away.

After several rounds of game play, Chanda Rice and Jana Morales, who both selected cash prizes, and Chelsey Slayton and Lizette Alexander, who respectively scored a Ninja Mixer and a tool set, were declared the winners.  But everyone playing the game and watching game play had a great time.

Dr. Atwood surprised Mike Pruitt with a special Christmas present:  a small wooden ladder to remind him that sometimes when you get on a ladder, you fall off!  “This ladder will also help to remind me of the great care I received at CCMC,” said Pruitt.  “Unfortunately I have firsthand knowledge of the excellent care our staff provides.  We have great people here who really care for our patients and our community every day of the year.”

Mary anderson20161221 4178 9l5e91 960x960
Ted boatright20161221 4259 15gkglm 960x960
Karen robinson employee of the year 201620161221 4178 1hlp02i 960x960

Festival of Lights draws crowd to Heritage Hall
Madison Brown and her father, Mark Brown, admire the County Tree at the Festival of Lights on Saturday at Heritage Hall.

Neither rain, sleet nor snow - or some serious cold weather and wind – dampened the Christmas spirit for Coleman residents on Saturday. Residents from throughout the county converged on the Heritage Hall for music, snacks, fellowship and the Coleman Heritage Arts & Preservation Society’s annual Festival of Lights.

The festival, which was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., included 15 fully decorated and lit Christmas trees, music by Gilbert Olinger and Dewayne Berry, and a variety of finger foods.

Trena Claywell came away as the big winner in the Mini Christmas Tree Contest. The Coleman resident took first in the tree decorating competition. Her tree featured rosettes made from copies of the Coleman Chronicle & Democrat Voice newspaper. Lois McCarty claimed second with a tree featuring a variety of Dr. Pepper bottle caps. Sue Shields’ tree featuring miniature cat ornaments placed third.

At the center of the Hall’s gallery was a 15-foot Christmas tree covered in ornaments from counties across Texas. In 2008, C.H.A.P.S. mailed out letters to every county in Texas requesting a ornament that represents the county. Of the 254 counties in Texas, 190 sent a handmade ornament.

Also of special interest was the first viewing of the museum’s new display of antique toys for the museum, giving the Hall a feeling of a Christmas morning.

C.H.A.P.S. plans on opening the museum to the public in January. 

Toy safety tips from CCMC

Millions of toys are out there and hundreds of new ones hit the stores each year. Toys are supposed to be fun and are an important part of any child's development. But each year, scores of kids are treated in hospital emergency departments for toy-related injuries. Choking is a particular risk for kids ages 3 or younger, because they tend to put objects in their mouths.

Manufacturers follow certain guidelines and label most new toys for specific age groups. But perhaps the most important thing a parent can do is to supervise play.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) closely monitors and regulates toys. Any toys made in — or imported into — the United States after 1995 must comply with CPSC standards.

Here are some general guidelines to keep in mind when shopping for toys:
• Toys made of fabric should be labeled as flame resistant or flame retardant.
• Stuffed toys should be washable.
• Painted toys should be covered with lead-free paint.
• Art materials should say nontoxic.
• Crayons and paints should say ASTM D-4236 on the package, which means that they've been evaluated by the American Society for Testing and Materials.

Steer clear of older toys, even hand-me-downs from friends and family. Those toys might have sentimental value and are certainly cost-effective, but they may not meet current safety standards and may be so worn from play that they can break and become hazardous.

For Infants, Toddlers, and Preschoolers
•Toys should be large enough — at least 1¼ inches (3 centimeters) in diameter and 2¼ inches (6 centimeters) in length — so that they can't be swallowed or lodged in the windpipe. A small-parts tester, or choke tube, can determine if a toy is too small. These tubes are designed to be about the same diameter as a child's windpipe. If an object fits inside the tube, then it's too small for a young child. If you can't find a choke tube, a toilet paper roll can be used for the same purpose.
• Avoid marbles, coins, balls, and games with balls that are 1.75 inches (4.4 centimeters) in diameter or less because they can become lodged in the throat above the windpipe and restrict breathing.
• Battery-operated toys should have battery cases that secure with screws so that kids cannot pry them open. Batteries and battery fluid pose serious risks, including choking, internal bleeding, and chemical burns.
• When checking a toy for a baby or toddler, make sure it's unbreakable and strong enough to withstand chewing. Also, make sure it doesn't have:
   • sharp ends or small parts like eyes, wheels, or buttons that can be pulled loose
   • small ends that can extend into the back of the mouth
   • strings longer than 7 inches (18 centimeters)
   • parts that could become pinch points for small fingers

MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY NEW YEAR!

New billboards drive tourists to make a stop in Santa Anna

Several local businesses pooled their resources to advertise on billboards at both entrances to the Coleman County community. And they’re hoping everyone takes notice.

The new signs came about as the result of interest from Nancy Massey, the owner of the Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park. Earlier this year, Massey was at the end of a one-year lease for the billboard on Wallis Ave., across from Dairy Queen. Although she decided not to renew her lease, Massey said she didn’t want to see the city lose the advertising possibilities of the billboard. With that in mind, she approached the Santa Anna Chamber of Commerce with the idea of having local businesses share the billboard.

The chamber members agreed.

Sharon Bryant, a board member of the Santa Anna Chamber of Commerce, was given the task of contacting downtown business owners and several expressed interest. When she contacted the company that leases the billboard, Bryant was informed that the billboard on the other end of town was also available. With that information, nine businesses - along with the Santa Anna Chamber - pooled their money and leased both billboards.

With the goal in mind of getting people to stop and shop in Santa Anna, Bryant went to work designing the billboards.

To make people realize that Santa Anna was named for the Comanche war chief and not the Mexican general, Bryant decided to add a Native American headdress to the “S” in Santa. To represent that before becoming the town of Santa Anna, it was originally a trading post known as “The Gap,” Sharon made a rough sketch in the design of a seal. She also took seven of the downtown buildings and put them together in a street scene with the mountain in the background to bring it all together.

After coming up with the basic design, Bryant enlisted her son, Craig Bryant, to bring her sketches and ideas to life. A freelance photographer and artist in Spicewood, TX, Craig Bryant used his skills in digital editing and previous experience in creating professional signage to create the colorful, detailed billboards.

Img 757020161221 4121 1vtshf1 960x960
Img 756420161221 4178 1fa0i8t 960x960

Coleman Junior High District UIL Results

Cjh awards list page 120161214 14257 17n3p74 960x960
Cjh awards list page 220161214 14257 1m7ixy0 960x960

Coleman Junior High District UIL Results

Sixty-four students with Coleman Junior High traveled to Dublin on December 6, 2016 to compete in the District 6-AAA UIL competition. These students have been committed to studying and working hard towards success in UIL since September.

Coleman Junior High is extremely proud of all of the students who participated this year. A special thanks to their academic coaches and parents for supporting the students in this endeavor.

The following students placed in this year’s competition:

Fifth Grade
Ipsha Bhakta – 1st place Ready Writing, 5th place Art Memory, 3rd place Art Memory Team
Sarah Bingham – 3rd place Dictionary Skills
Felicity Hale – 3rd place Art Memory Team
Jude Loebig – 3rd place Listening Skills, 6th place Chess
Jacob Ramirez – 4th place Chess
Vallyn Rosales – 3rd place Art Memory Team
Natalee Rose – 4th place Oral Reading, 6th place Spelling, 3rd place Art Memory Team

Sixth Grade
Kaitlyn Faught – 3rd place Ready Writing
Peyton Gober – 3rd place Maps, Graphs, and Charts
Dayden Hunter – 3rd place Mathematics, 1st place Ready Writing
Hogan Johnson – 5th place Impromptu Speaking
Linda Kugle – 1st place Dictionary Skills
Raelea Robinson – 5th place Dictionary Skills

Seventh Grade
Tessa Arnold – 5th place Art Smart, 6th place Dictionary Skills
Joan Gutierrez – 2nd place Chess
Haigen Hemphill – 1st place Ready Writing, 6th place Editorial Writing
Andrea Hernandez – 6th place Modern Oratory
Denver Hunter – 5th place Spelling
Peyton Jones – 4th place Impromptu Speaking
Chris Mares – 3rd place Science I, 6th place Social Studies
Luke Puryear – 6th place Calculator Applications
Jordan Rae – 3rd place Ready Writing
Abby Stovall – 1st place Dictionary Skills, 1st place Impromptu Speaking, 6th place Listening Skills
Emily Taylor – 6th place Listening Skills
Landon Thorton – 5th place Chess
Carlie Tibbetts – 4th place Mathematics

Eighth Grade
Abbi Allen – 2nd place Impromptu Speaking, 3rd place Ready Writing
Brock Bouldin – 4th place Spelling
Eavon Burkey – 4th place Science II
Jenevieve Groff – 1st place Art Smart Team, 4th place Art Smart
Tallye Harris – 6th place Dictionary Skills, 6th place Listening Skills
Jacob Hohmann – 6th place Maps, Graphs, and Charts
Adley Johnson – 1st place Art Smart Team, 4th place Art Smart
Bailey Kimmel – 1st place Ready Writing, 6th place Impromptu Speaking
Emily Moran – 2nd place Number Sense, 6th place Mathematics
Nathan Nash – 5th place Maps, Graphs, and Charts
MaKailey Rosales – 1st place Dictionary Skills
Hannah Rose – 1st place Impromptu Speaking, 4th place Modern Oratory
Sulley Sanchez – 6th place Oral Reading
Fernanda Solis – 1st place Art Smart Team
Haylee West – 5th place Dictionary Skills

New History of Coleman County is Now Available

The Big Day has finally arrived … at least this is what local author, Ralph Terry is feeling.  The long-awaited volume of Coleman County history, “Looking Backwards, 1940-1980,” is finished and arrived back from the publisher on Monday, and will be ready for pick-up beginning Tuesday, December 13, from 9 to 12 and 1 to 5, at Terry Studio, which is the home of Judia and Ralph Terry at 302 W. College Avenue.  For more information see terrystudio.net or call 325-625-5317.

Many local history enthusiasts have already purchased the work during advance sales, and are anxious to get their hands on their copy.  Whether you pre-purchased a copy or wish to purchase a copy, come by the studio beginning on Tuesday.  Copies to be mailed will be sent out over the next week.

The book was completed at 672 pages with over 2800 black and white pictures in an 8 ½ x 11 inch format.  It weighs almost five pounds and is selling for a total price of $53.29.  The cover shows a sample of color pictures available from this time period.  This is a very comprehensive work with much history, as well as pictures.  The Terrys will have other books they have written and illustrated on hand for sale, including one children’s book which Judia illustrated.

Terry worked on this compilation for over forty years, collecting history and photographs of Coleman County.  The past five years, he spent several hours almost every day organizing and writing the book.  For the past two years, he spent six to ten hours each day, doing the photographic work for the book, compiling and scanning negatives and photographs that were in his files, and doing the final rewriting of the book.

Anyone who enjoys reading and viewing the history and things past of Coleman County will appreciate the long hours and frustrating work that went into the compilation of this work.  Every county in Texas and the United States has a history similar to our county, although each is unique in its on course, but this is our own past.  It is Terry’s hope that his readers and future generations of readers will enjoy this volume for many years to come.

December Garden Club meeting
Randy Turner, Chief Meteorologist for KRBC-TV

Members of the Town and Country Garden Club met for their regular monthly meeting at noon on December 6th at the J.A.B. Miller Library Building. An excellent program was presented by Randy Turner, Chief Meteorologist for KRBC-TV in Abilene.

Randy shared his knowledge about forecast predictions, how watches and warnings are determined, and technical resources used to deliver the best weather information possible. He also gave predictions of weather patterns for the coming months, as well as many other interesting facts.

Following the program, a short business meeting was conducted by President Lorene Halfmann. Joy Skelton gave the treasurer's report, and committee reports were updated by Caroline Skelton and Nan Markland.

Member Jane Padgitt shared a horticulture exhibit of succulents in an artistic arrangement. Nancy Baker shared a butterfly exhibit, the gulf fritillary, complete with hatched butterflies and chrysalis on a host passion flower vine.

The state garden club 2016-2018 theme is “Reuse and Recycle to Protect Our Earth's Resources” so Lorene Halfmann concluded the meeting with a display of mini Christmas trees using only found or recycled items.

Hostess Joy Skelton organized an informal Christmas social of finger foods and holiday punches, and members contributed to a canned food drive for Loaves and Fishes to end the busy, productive meeting.

There were 12 members and 2 guests present.

Panther Creek FFA at Big Country District FFA Banquet

Panther Creek FFA was represented by nine students at the Big Country District FFA Banquet, held at Clyde High School on December 5.


There were approximately 250 students and guests in attendance that were served a barbeque meal and FFA members were honored for their accomplishments throughout the year.

Panther Creek was recognized as fifth place in the Sweepstakes at the District LDE.  Avery Ball represented Panther Creek as a Big Country District FFA officer and was part of the program for the evening.

Those attending were (back):  Allen Pricer, Gracie Cole, Avery Ball, Emily Hoelscher, and Austin Sternadel.  (front):  Lillian Milligan, Haley Barnett and Sarita Short.

Roy and Carolyn Hipsher Willis 2016 Conservative Leader Award
Coleman natives Roy Willis and Carolyn Hipsher Willis (center)

Coleman natives Roy Willis and Carolyn Hipsher Willis received the Conservative Leaders award at the Empower Texans Conservative Leaders Gala in Irving on Saturday evening, December 3.   The 19 people who received the award this year were recognized for their leadership in Texas' conservative grassroots movements.

They were nominated for this award by State Representative Matt Krause of Tarrant County House District 93.  At the gala, Roy and Carolyn were presented a ceremonial sword engraved with their names.

Roy and Carolyn are 1968 graduates of Coleman High School.  Roy's father, Bill Willis, was a former CHS principal.  Carolyn is the aunt of Bonnie West Hennig and Charley Cullins of Coleman and is the sister of Edwin Hipsher and Veta Hipsher Wilson of Coleman County.

Coleman adds another connection to music industry

The City of Coleman may not be the Nashville of the South, but it's climbing the list of musical hotbeds …especially since country and western singer Aaron Watson chose the community to serve as the cover art for his latest release.

Watson unveiled a Texas-themed cover for his 12th album, “Vaquero”, over the weekend at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. During the event, Watson said he wanted the cover for his latest release to show his pride in being from Texas.

To accomplish that, the record-setting Abilene singer said he initially reached out to Calina Mishay Johnson to see if she could produce a painting of a Texas flag on a brick wall, that could be used as a backdrop on the cover of his upcoming album.

Having already produced the “Prickly Pear” mural in Coleman, Johnson agreed to help with Watson’s project, but was unable to locate a suitable site in Abilene. That was when Coleman became part of music history, for the second time.

With her connections in Coleman, Johnson suggested Watson allow her to produce the painting on a building in downtown Coleman.

Watson agreed.

An Abilene artist, Johnson approached Eric and Kay Joffrion about painting a Texas flag on the alley wall of the old Anthony’s building. Once approval was given, she spent the next several days painting a rugged Texas flag with the word “Vaquero” painted underneath. Once completed in mid-October, Watson traveled to the community on Oct. 26th and had his photo taken in front of the flag. In the photo, he is shown holding his guitar over his head as a sign of pride in being from Texas.

Watson, who became the first independent artist to have an album chart at No. 1 on the country list with his last album, “The Underdog,” unveiled the cover art this past weekend during a special ceremony in Las Vegas. “Vaquero” is scheduled to be released Feb. 24, 2017, but a preview is currently available on iTunes.

The cover art for Watson’s album is the second major tie for Coleman to the country music industry. The community is already famous for being the hometown of Ronnie Dunn, half of the chart-topping country duo, Brooks and Dunn.

Dunn was born in Coleman in 1961.

About Aaron Watson: Aaron Watson isn’t interested in what someone else thinks he should do. But instead of getting lonely as he sidesteps expectations, he’s gaining followers––hundreds of thousands of them. Delivered with a warm smile and fueled by a wild spirit, Watson’s rebellion echoes the land that helped make him.

Watson remains strikingly similar to the people that still dot his native West Texas. They’re a rugged people, proud of home but humble and hardworking, the first to help a neighbor but also fiercely independent. And Watson is unquestionably one of them.

“I’ve always considered myself an anti-rock star,” Watson says, his drawl cracking slightly as he grins. “People don’t like me because I’m a rock star. People like me because I’m just like them.”

Throughout his 17-year career that spans a dozen albums and more than 2,500 shows throughout the U.S. and Europe, 39-year-old Watson has stubbornly and sincerely identified with the everyman––even as he’s proven to be the exception to the rule.

The latest evidence of Watson’s homespun singularity is Vaquero, an ambitious 16-song set of character-driven storytelling, level-headed cultural commentary, and love songs for grown-ups that promise to further solidify his status as one of today’s finest torch-bearers of real country music.

Vaquero is the follow-up to 2015’s The Underdog, an acclaimed collection that also made history. Watson was sitting at his kitchen table as his wife Kim scrambled eggs when he got the call: The Underdog had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. It was the first time an independent, male country artist had ever outsold majors to premiere at the top spot. “We started jumping around and squealing like kids,” he says. “It was a beautiful moment because I got to share it with the girl who believed in me when I was broke and playing some pawnshop guitar. It is something I’ll never forget.” That momentous instant also arrived with a built-in challenge. “Once we dried the tears of joy, it hit me,” Watson says. “I had my work cut out for me for my next album.”

Determined, Watson committed to waking up every morning before the sun rose to write songs on that same old pawnshop guitar he scored 20 years ago. “I bet you I couldn’t get $50 for that guitar,” he says. “But it means the world to me.” He penned songs in the back of a bus on the highway, too, as the band spent the last two years playing more than 35 states and six countries.

The result is Vaquero, a bold album that confidently draws from Texas’ storied musical melting pot: dancehall shuffles, dustbowl narratives, Tejano, and more fill the record.

In writing the new album, Watson felt especially drawn to the idea of the vaquero, the original Spanish horseman that set the foundation for the North American cowboy, a solitary figure with a legendary work ethic. Watson is a modern-day vaquero––he just gets up at 5 a.m. to wrangle songs instead of cattle. And while he won’t deny the pressure he felt following his last album’s success, outside barometers can’t compel him to change who he is or what he writes. Watson is Watson, chart-topping record or not.

“This is the first album I’ve ever made where if it’s the last album I ever make, I could be content with that,” Watson says of Vaquero.

One listen and it’s easy to understand why. Album opener “Texas Lullaby” pays lilting homage both to home and to the bravery of the young heroes fighting wars. Deep connections to place and family course throughout the record. Sing-along “These Old Boots Have Roots” celebrates new love by offering promises grounded in the honor and grace of past generations. A fiddle accents Watson’s lines playfully then escalates to a hopeful roar.

Romance is a central theme of the album, but Watson isn’t interested in adding to the steady stream of hook-up anthems coming out of Music Row. Watson’s love songs are celebrations of monogamy and the bonds that only time, mutual respect, and persistence can build. The swinging, fiddle-soaked “Take You Home Tonight” anticipates a steamy night in, while “Run Wild Horses” is a passionate ode to lovemaking featuring a standout vocal performance from Watson, whose laid-back croon lets loose and soars. Infectious first single “Outta Style” and shuffling “Be My Girl Tonight” both praise staying power and explore how to protect it.

Watson revels in another kind of love on the album closer, “Diamonds and Daughters.” Two years ago, his then four-year-old daughter asked him to write her a song for his next record. “I thought it sure would be special if I could write her a song right now that we could dance to at her wedding someday,” he says. That’s exactly what he did. A tender look at the past, present, and future, the song will undoubtedly touch every parent and daughter who hears it.

The title track is an accordion-fueled joy, buoyed by Watson’s delivery of life lessons courtesy of an old vaquero sitting alone at a bar. “Mariano’s Dream” and “Clear Isabel” are companion pieces, placed back-to-back to stunning cinematic effect. Plaintive instrumental “Mariano’s Dream” kicks off the experience, haunting and sad as an acoustic guitar carries listeners through a lush Tex-Mex soundscape. The song then segues into “Clear Isabel,” and listeners soon discover the Mariano named in the previous track is father to Isabel. A story of sacrifice and heartbreak, “Clear Isabel” imbues the souls who choose to cross a river in search of safety with the dignity and beauty they deserve. “It’s one of my favorite moments on the record,” Watson says. “I feel like if I could play Guy Clark that song, he’d smile.”

“They Don’t Make Em Like They Used To” begins as warm nostalgia, and other comforts before intensifying into no mere stroll down memory lane, but an increasingly indignant rant, capturing the hurt and anger of a country that’s currently reeling politically and socially. “I think it might be the best song I’ve ever written,” Watson says.

Refusing to worry about charts or current trends, Watson hopes the main thing Vaquero accomplishes is bringing his growing legion of fans joy. And no matter what happens next, he is anchored and ready. “It doesn’t really matter whether I’m playing a dancehall in Texas or a stadium tour around the world, I’m just me,” he says. “I won’t change. I’m just too rooted in what I believe in. When you’ve played for such a long time to nobody, now that there’s somebody, you really don’t take that for granted.”

Photo courtesy of Lindsey Cotton.

Panther Creek Basketball Schedule

<span class="font-size-s">Fine Arts League of Coleman - Artist of the Month</span><br><em>Janice Hipsher</em>

Janice Hipsher is the featured artist of the month of December for the Fine Arts League of Coleman County.  Janice was always the "one" with the camera in hand.  When her son started an art gallery a few years ago, he approached her with the idea of enlarging and framing her pictures, this was the start of Life's Delights Photography!

She has been published in Texas Highways Magazine, selected for several contests, been on the cover of Native Plant Society magazines, three covers of the Coleman County phonebook, two covers for the Central Texas Farm Credit Assoc. Annual Report, her Dotted Checkerspot butterfly photo is featured on the Moths and Butterflies of North America's website. She had limited items in the Botanical Research Center in Ft. Worth until the gift shop was downsized to just books.  You will see her work in their store Life's Delights in Santa Anna, Coleman County Chamber office, Rocking R Steakhouse, Double H Two, and yes---Buc-ees!  The big superstores are carrying some of their prints, next time you find yourself in Buc-ees check the framed photos out!  Janice has received several awards from the Fine Arts League of Coleman County and the most exciting one was the People's Choice Award in 2016.

Janice's canvas wrap photo of a bluebonnet will be on exhibit at Bonneville, 304 S. Commercial the month of December.  Bonneville is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 to 5.

Bonneville is a unique and beautiful retro store in Coleman, the owner, Bonnie Hennig has a passion for mid-century modern furniture and decor and her shop is a step back in time.  Take time to go by and experience the unique and beautiful items for sale and Janice's art.

This video is from Coleman City Council meeting 12/1/16. This video is of Agenda Item 1 under New Business. It has not been edited for content. There are, however, small portions missing due to technical difficulties. This is not a professional video. It is for informational purposes only. Property of Coleman Chronicle & Democrat Voice