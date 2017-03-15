Coleman Police Department conducts successful local Warrant Round-Up

During the week of March 27th, 2017 the Coleman Police Department, under the direction of Chief Moses, conducted a local area warrant round-up.  Jail and appearance warrants, issued by the Coleman Municipal Court, were served in relation to the timing of the Great Texas Warrant Round-Up.  Participating members of the Coleman Police Department served warrants on 23 individuals, totaling 47 warrants served from March 27th through April 1st, 2017.  The warrants served were related to all types of Class C Misdemeanor Offenses of the Penal Code, Family Code, Alcoholic Beverage Code, and Traffic Code.  Many times when a local, Class C, warrant is served it can end up as the catalyst for Class A or B Misdemeanor or Felony charges for illegal drugs.

Not all of the individuals were booked and confined.  Many of the individuals were brought directly before Judge Robert J. Nash of the Coleman Municipal Court to enter pleas and make arrangements for trials, payment options, and community service.  Several were booked-in and did serve jail-time due to repeated failure to comply with court orders; wherein, judgements against the individuals were finally satisfied by time in jail.  Some jailed individuals were also allowed to perform supervised work during the day for a government or non-profit organization, rather than spending the entire time in a cell.

When an individual is cited for an offense, then that individual is given a required “on or before” appearance date to appear in court and enter a plea for the offense.  The options of Not Guilty, No Contest, and Guilty are all valid options for pleas for any alleged offense.

Many individuals simply fail to appear and enter a plea; thereby, the overall status accelerates into a bad situation very quickly.  This results in an additional offense of “violate promise to appear”; the issuance of warrants that are serviceable by any Peace Officer in the State of Texas; increases in court costs on the offenses; denial or suspension of driving privileges; and collection agency activities.

The best advice to give an individual who receives a citation or a charge by official complaint, whether in-person or by mail, is to make that required initial appearance “on or before” the required date.  Cited offenses don’t just magically go away and must eventually be answered either by voluntary appearance or with the assistance of law enforcement serving warrants.  The Municipal Court can be contacted between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 W. Liveoak, or by calling (325)625-5236 and by email to JudgeNash@web-access.net .

The days of “pay or stay” are long since gone and no longer practiced by courts.  Today’s court system allows for options to discharge or satisfy fines and court costs, rather than simply going to jail because payment cannot be immediately made.  Courts autonomously and impartially adjudicate each case with an approach that is considerate of all necessary factors for each defendant.  However, when a defendant fails to comply with the options afforded by the court, then a warrant is issued for arrest.
Warrant Service by the Coleman Police Department takes place year-round, not only during a warrant round-up period.  A designated warrant round-up period is a concerted effort of participating agencies.  Individuals are encouraged to seek closure of pending or unanswered offenses by working directly with the Coleman Municipal Court as needed and year-round.  A total of 146 warrants, issued by the Coleman Municipal Court, have been served and/or cleared since January 1st, 2017.

Chief Jay Moses, the Officers of the Coleman Police Department and The County-Wide 9-1-1 Telecommunications Dispatch Center would like to thank the outstanding citizens who aided by providing useful information to further enable this successful round-up event.  The non-emergency number to the telecommunications center is (325)625-4114.

Summer school for English language learners

Purpose:  Eligible Pre-K and Kindergarten English language learners shall have an opportunity to receive summer instruction designed to prepare them for success.

Schedule: Coleman Elementary June 5- 30, 2017 Mondays - Thursdays (no Fridays) 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
To participate, please register your child by May 25th at Coleman Elementary.

Propósito: Los estudiantes en el programa de Aprendices del Idioma Inglés tendrán la oportunidad de recibir instrucción diseñada para prepararlos para que tengan exito.

Horario: 5 de Junio al  30 de junio del 2017 De lunes a jueves 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m

Para participar, favor de inscribir a su hijo a más tarde  del 25 de mayo 2017. La registracion sera en Coleman Elementary.

Hords Creek Park is looking for Host Ambassadors!

This Position is Year Round 2017. We are currently accepting applications for positions beginning April 2017 through September 2017. Interviews to be held each month until positions are filled Volunteers are needed year round at Hord’s Creek Lake to answer questions, help check campers in and out of the campground, suggest things to do and places to go in the vicinity, and explain the campground regulations and amenities. They assist with minor repairs or maintenance as needed.

As an ambassador you will represent the Corps to our visitors and need to have a positive friendly attitude and a willingness to work with the public.  All volunteers will be required to complete a background check and a volunteer application.

Park Host Volunteers work a minimum of 20 hours per week, per site, and are provided a FREE campsite during their commitment to our team. Time commitments are flexible but we prefer those who can commit for 3-6 months.

Contact Ranger Brandon Moehrle @ (325)625-2322 for more details.

Coleman Public Library to show 'The Great Gatsby' this Wednesday

Our friends at the Cross Plains Library have been celebrating the Big Read Program, the month of March, with the works of "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald. They were kind enough to share 35 copies of the book in paperback form and lend a copy of "The Great Gatsby" (1949) movie starring Alan Ladd, Betty Field, MacDonald Carey, Ruth Hussey, Barry Sullivan, Howard Da Silva and Shelley Winters.

The Big Read Program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Showcasing a diverse range of contemporary titles that reflects many different voices and perspectives, the NEA Big Read aims to inspire conversation and discovery.

NEA Big Read annually supports approximately 75 dynamic community reading programs, each designed around a single NEA Big Read selection.

The Coleman Public Library will show the movie Wednesday, March 29th, at 10:00 a.m. in the Library Community Room.

Everyone attending the movie will receive a free copy of the book, "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

San Antonio residents arrested on drug charges in Coleman

On March 23rd 2017 off-duty Officer Zachary Holtz received a call from a citizen stating someone had tried to sell him Xanax pills at a convenience store in the 1500 block on North Neches Street.

Officer Holtz contacted on duty Officer Mason Fabbiani and provided him with the information.  Officer Holtz went on duty to assist Officer Fabbiani.  Officer Holtz arrived at the location dressed in plain clothes and in his personal vehicle.   Officer Holtz parked next to the vehicle that was described to him and got out.  The two individuals in the vehicle approached Officer Holtz and asked him if he wanted to buy some Xanax pills.  Officer Holtz then contacted Officer Fabbiani, who was waiting nearby, to come to the location where they were at.

After Officer Fabbiani arrived, 23 year old Jacquelin Rodriguez and 46 year old John Deel both of San Antonio, Texas, were arrested for a 3rd degree felony.

During a search of the vehicle, a small amount of methamphetamines were located. Both subjects were transported and booked into the Coleman City jail for a 3rd degree felony Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 in a Drug Free Zone and a 3rd degree felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 in a Drug Free Zone. (All subjects a consider innocent until proven guilty).

The Coleman Police Department would like to thank the concerned citizen who contacted Officer Holtz and The Coleman Police Department would like to thank Officer Holtz and Officer Fabbiani for their quick reaction and hard work on this case.

Coleman Police Department Weekly Reports

Thursday March 9, 2017
01:41 Noise complaint in the 300 Blk W Cedar St.
04”01 Suspicious activity in the 700 Blk Park St.
04:08 Criminal trespass violation in the 1500 Blk N Neches St.
13:53 Theft of a trailer hitch in the intersection of Colorado and Liveoak St.
16:27 Suspicious subject in the 500 Blk Cottonwood St.
17:36 Civil stand by in the 1400 Blk 84 Bypass.
18:28 Welfare check in the 1900 Blk Guadalupe St.
22:16 Kids riding in roadways at the Underpass on Neches St.

Friday March 10, 2017
09:07 Two vehicle accident at the intersection of E 24th St and Commercial Ave.
12:12 Two vehicle accident in the 300 Blk W College St.
21:42 Unwanted subject in the 700 Blk W 6th St.
23:11 Unwanted male in the 500 Blk W 9th St.

Saturday, March 11, 2017
10:05 Civil stand by in the 300 Blk W 5th St.
11:41 Disturbance in the 2300 Blk S Commercial Ave.
16:45 Shots heard in the 2600 Blk of 5th Ave.
19:02 Disturbance in the 2600 Blk of 5th Ave.
20:52 Disturbance in the 700 Blk W 6th St.
22:16 Domestic disturbance in the 1100 Blk W Mesquite St.
22:56 Disturbance in the 700 Blk W 6th St.

Sunday, March 12, 2017
13:25 Noise complaint in the 500 Blk E Elms St.
17:23 Civil stand by in the intersection of Post and Blanco St.
21:12 Suspicious activity in the 1600 Blk S Frio St.

Monday, March 13, 2017
01:37 Disturbance in the 1300 Blk Guadalupe St.
10:08 One female arrested for Coleman City Municipal Warrants.
14:02 Civil stand by in the 300 Blk W 5th St.
15:58 Vandalism of a window in the 500 Blk S Nueces St.
20:41 Shots heard in the 2600 Blk 5th Ave.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
02:18 Disturbance in the 500 Blk W 3rd St.
10:00 Disturbance in the 400 Blk W 12th St.
12:15 Suspicious subject in the 200 Blk Miami St.
13:27 Shots heard in the 200 Blk E 24th St.
15:20 Gas drive off in the 500 Blk S Commercial Ave.
19:43 Suspicious activity in the 700 Blk E 5th St.
20:55 Attempt break in in the 700 Blk W 6th St.
22:45 One vehicle accident in the 100 Blk Santa Anna Ave.
22:47 Domestic disturbance in the 100 Blk San Marcos St.
23:20 Noise complaint in the 200 Blk of Trinity St.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
00:03 Suspicious activity in the 200 Blk Trinity St.
09:56 Suicidal subject in the 2800 Blk N Hwy 84.
14:22 Domestic disturbance in the 400 Blk Lackland St.
14:54 Criminal mischief in the 1200 Blk S Concho St.
15:00 Theft of a tire in the 1300 Blk N Neches St.
16:15 One male arrested for evading on foot.
18:01 Harassment in the 100 Blk N Concho St.
19:49 Breaking and entering in the 1300 Blk San Marcos St.
20:24 Suspicious activity in the 700 Blk W 6th St.
20:34 Reckless driver in the 200 Blk N Frio St.
22:35 Threats in the 300 Blk E Post St.

 

Mosquito season is approaching quickly

By: Jody Payne
City of Coleman / Health & Sanitation

With the late winter and early spring rains, plus the warm temperatures already this year, it is time to get an early start on mosquito control here in Coleman and Coleman County. The mosquito life cycle is as follows: egg-larva-pupa and adult.

The key to control is to stop the cycle in the egg or larva stage. For sure before they reach an adult stage. Once the mosquito has reached adult stage, then the ability to control lessens dramatically.

So what do we need to do to have the best chance of control and have a lot less of these annoying insects biting us and have a better peace of mind about contracting diseases from these vectors? The best thing to do, is to empty every water containing pot, pan, tub, tire, etc., because this is where mosquitoes lay their eggs! Also, empty your dog and/or cat’s water bowl and the bird bath every 2 to 3 days, and then once a month scrub it clean before refilling it to make sure there are no larva clinging to the edges of the bowls. It’s not really feasible to empty cattle troughs and such but there are larvicides that when applied correctly according to the directions will not harm people, other mammals or other aquatic life.

Also, let the City know if you see low lying areas holding water so we can treat those areas or get in contact with the land owner. This needs to be a collaborated effort to keep a better control on our mosquito problem. Stopping the life cycle of the mosquito before it reaches the adult stage is the top priority goal for everyone who lives in and around the city in order to have a more comfortable and worry-free spring and summer.

LETS ALL STOP THE BITE!

Drivers urged to use caution in unsafe driving conditions

Drivers urged to use caution in unsafe driving conditions

By David Martinez
Special to the
Coleman Chronicle & DV

An early morning motor collision involving 3 vehicles occurred in Valera on Friday morning at the US 67 / FM 503 intersection. The Coleman Sheriff’s Department, Valera Volunteer Fire Department, Coleman Fire Department, Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department, Heart of Texas EMS, Texas DPS, and the Texas Game Warden all responded to the scene.

A truck pulling a trailer loaded with a jeep was traveling east on US Hwy 67 when a pickup driven by local teens was attempting to cross the highway on their way to Panther Creek High School struck the truck in the FM 503 intersection. The collision also involved a vehicle traveling north on FM 503. Heavy fog in the area reduced visibility and was a factor in the accident.

The accident caused the truck pulling the jeep to strike and knock down a power pole next to the intersection which came to rest on the jeep and trailer. The pole falling resulted in damage to an additional 8 AEP poles and the loss of electric service to many area residents. The downed lines kept traffic detoured until mid-afternoon.
Although there were 3 vehicles with multiple occupants, there were no serious injuries and no patients were transported by EMS.

As mentioned, heavy fog in the area was a direct factor in the collision. The pick-up attempting to cross Hwy 67 was unable to see the oncoming traffic traveling on Hwy 67. This accident serves as a reminder of driver safety during foggy conditions.
Always slow down! Driving at normal highway speeds in foggy conditions can be very dangerous so try to allow extra time for arrival as speeds are reduced.
Use low beams while driving through fog. Using headlights alerts other vehicles of your presence on the road and improves visibility somewhat. Do not use high beams as they will actually obscure visibility as the light is reflected back to the driver.

Turn down music and roll down windows! When visibility is severely limited, turning down the stereo and rolling a window down can help identify approaching vehicles and cross traffic.

As ever, put down your cell phone! While cell phones distract whenever used while driving, during times of limited or no visibility, they can be extremely dangerous.

Farm Bureau Scholarship

All Coleman County graduating high school seniors whose families are Farm Bureau members are invited and encouraged to apply for the 2016-2017 Coleman County Farm Bureau Annual Scholarship., It is not necessary for a student to be planning ot major in an agricultural field of studies to be eligible. The amount of the scholarship is $500.

Please call 325-625-2361 for an application or pick one up at your local Farm Bureau office at 114 S. Concho. Scholarship applications must be received by April 25, 2017 by 5 p.m.

Coleman Senior Center fundraiser

The Coleman Senior Center will be having a fundraiser Sunday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. $8.00 a plate. They will be serving chicken spaghetti, corn, salad, garlic toast and chocolate cream pie. Tea or water.

Burkett VFD sets annual BBQ event

The Burkett VFD will be holding its 9th Annual Supper and Open House on April 1 at the Burkett Christian Community Center. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Available wili be sausage, brisket, chicken and all the trimmings. Takeouts are available. Additionally, a Split the Boot will be available, with the winner taking half the money collected in the boot. Chances in the Split the Boot contest will be $1 per ticket.

The cost for the event is $8 per adult and $5 for children (12 and under).

2017-2018 CJHS Cheerleaders announced

Coleman Junior High School would like to announce the 2017-2018 CJHS Cheerleaders.

(L-R) 7th grade: Linda Kugle, Carlie Cope, Payton Garrett, Brylei Gilbreath.

8th grade: Emily Taylor, Abby Stovall, Aislyn Cox, Carlie Tibbetts.

2017-2018 CJHS Cheerleaders announced

Coleman Police Department weekly news release for Thurs., February 23, 2017 through Wed., March 1, 2017

Thursday February 23, 2017
03:34 Suspicious noise in the 300 Blk N Blanco St.
11:11 Welfare check in the 600 Blk Llano St.
11:58 Residential burglary alarm in the 900 Blk S Concho St.

Friday, February 24, 2017
08:41 Road hazard at the 700 Blk W Walnut St.
10:57 Commercial Panic alarm in the 200 Blk E Walnut St.
12:26 One male arrested for Coleman Municipal Warrants.
13:02 Missing property in the 100 Blk N Concho St.
13:43 Suspicious activity in the 200 Blk Vale St.
14:56 One female arrested for Coleman Municipal Warrants.
19:24 Domestic Disturbance in the 700 Blk W 12th St.

Saturday, February 25, 2017
11:36 Suspicious activity at the intersection of Pecos and Gross St.
14:39 Suspicious activity in the 1000 Blk N Blanco St.
23:36 Suspicious subject in the 900 Blk S Colorado St.

Sunday, February 26, 2017
10:07 Road Obstruction in the intersection of Guadelupe and Walnut St.
17:35 Civil stand by in the 900 Blk S Colorado St.
18:01 Aggressive dog in the 2000 Blk 5th Ave.
20:14 Illegal burning in the 700 Blk W 13th St.
21:51 Solicitation in the 500 Blk S Commercial Ave.

Monday, February 27, 2017
07:42 Unruly teenager in the 1600 Blk S Colorado St.
09:46 Theft of pellets in the 2300 Blk S Commercial Ave.
13:12 Criminal trespass request in the 700 Blk W Cedar St.
17:07 Breaking and entering in the 700 Blk W Walnut St.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
07:11 Unwanted subjects in the 700 Blk W Ripley St.
10:47 Subjects brandishing guns in the 2700 Blk 5th Ave.
13:34 Criminal mischief in the 100 Blk N Concho St.
14:16 Civil dispute in the 500 Blk Pecan St.
16:37 Drugs found in the 700 Blk W 2nd St.
17:03 Two vehicle accident in the 200 Blk Pecan St.
17:07 Unwanted male in the 200 Blk Blanco St.
17:50 Skunk in yard in the 200 Blk E 20th St.
20:10 Theft of a windmill in the 800 Blk S Neches St.
21:59 Stolen vehicle recovered in the 400 Blk E College St.

Wednesday, March 1, 2017
11:54 Suspicious subject in the 1600 Blk Commercial Ave.
12:49 Electric pole pulled down at the intersection of Riley and E 20th St.
12:54 Harassment in the 100 Blk N Concho St.
20:13 Commercial Burglary alarm in the 200 Blk Commercial Ave.
20:52 One male arrested for a Coleman Co Warrant and Possession of Controlled Substance.
21:22 Illegal burning at the intersection of E 3rd and San Saba St.
21:37 One female arrested for Brown Co Warrant.

Chamber Requesting Nominations for 2017 Community Special Awards

Nominations for 2017 Citizen of the Year, Rural Citizen of the Year, New Horizon Award, Teacher of the Year and Business of the Year Awards are being accepted.  All nominations are being accepted now at the Coleman Chamber of Commerce Office.  The New Horizon Award is for any person between the age of 20-45, residing in Coleman or Coleman County.  Nominations for Teacher of the Year are for any teacher teaching in Coleman County schools.  The Business of the Year is for any Coleman & Coleman County Business who you feel has contributed to the community in a positive way.  A selection committee representing citizens throughout the community and county will review the nominations turned in.  The Chamber Board and staff do not determine in any way the winners of these nominations.  Winners of the five awards will be announced at the Annual Coleman County Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Nominations should be mailed or turned in at the Coleman Chamber of Commerce by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 which is the deadline to submit names for consideration by the selection committee.

Notation should be made on the outside of the sealed envelopes stating which award the nominated person is being named to receive.  Nominations will be given to the selection committee for their decisions.

Mailing address of the Coleman Chamber of Commerce Office is P.O. Box 796, Coleman, Texas 76834 or please come by the Chamber Office at 218 Commercial Ave. for a nomination form.
More information concerning the banquet on April 28th will be announced at a later date.

There are new printable forms for your nominations.  You will find those forms on our website at www.colemantexas.org or come by our Chamber office.  

Traffic stop leads to arrest for Child support warrant and drug charges

Traffic stop leads to arrest for Child support warrant and drug charges

On March 1, 2017 Officers with the Coleman Police Department arrested 43 year old Jack Lee Davis, of Coleman, for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and a Coleman County warrant issued by the Attorney General’s Office for delinquent child support.

Davis was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.  During the contact with officers, Davis admitted to having drug paraphernalia in his possession.  Davis later admitted that he had a bag with methamphetamines in his sock.

Davis was transported to the Coleman city jail for a third degree felony of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater that 1 ounce, but less than 4 ounces, the Attorney General warrant for delinquent child support, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license.  (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty)

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighborhood please contact your local Police or Sheriff’s Department.   

List of candidates for upcoming May election continues to grow

By Tommy Wells
Coleman Chronicle & DV

One thing is for certain in Coleman County, when residents head to the polls in May for the 2017 General Election, they'll have no shortage of names to choose from to fill vital local city and school positions.

A total of seven Coleman County residents have filed with the city clerk's office as of Monday, Feb. 6, to run in the municipal and Coleman Independent School District elections. Candidates have until Feb. 17 to file for area races.

One of the bigger positions to be determined by voters will be the role as mayor on the Coleman City Council. As of Monday, only one candidate, financier Tommy Sloan, had filed for the position, which is currently being held by Nick Poldrack.

Poldrack has served as mayor on multiple occasions, but has not filed for re-election.

Sloan currently works for the Coleman branch of InterBank.

Coleman voters will also be looking to fill two positions on the ciyt countil on May 6.

Bobby McGee and Sharlene Taylor Hetzel have both filed hte necessary paperwork to be on the ballot. McGee is seeking the East Ward Place 3 position, which is currently held by councilman Gary Payne.

Payne had not filed for re-election as of press time.

Hetzel threw her hat into the ring las week for the West Ward Place 2 position.

Councilwoman Carolyn Merriman announced earlier this week that she would not be seeking re-election and asked to have  her name removed from consideration.

In the race for chief of police position with the Coleman Police Department, tow candidates have filed for the ballot, including Jay Moses, the current chief of police, and Anthony Smith, who is a sergeant with the CPD.

In the CISD election, Mar Martinez has announced he will be seeking re-election to the Place 2 seat on the school board. Martinez, who has served on the school board since 2008, currently serves as the CISD Board of Trustees president. Additionally, Jody Payne has filed to run for re-election for Place 1 seat on the Coleman ISD Board of Trustees. Payne has served since 2002.

Chamber Chat

Chamber Chat

We know we definitely live in Texas!  If you want for the weather to change, just sit back and wait a minute, it will definitely change.  But with sunshine comes smiles on faces as we see people walking down the street and shopping in our stores and greeting each other as only small towns can do.  Coleman is a friendly place where people love to come and enjoy our slower pace of life.

March is the month for our Chamber Membership Drive.  Chamber Directors will be making personal contacts during the month of March to enroll more individuals, business firms, churches and organizations.  Any citizen interested in helping develop Coleman and Coleman County is eligible to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

For the month of February we will be spotlighting DB Land Improvement.  DB Land Improvement was founded in 2004 by David and Tracy Barnett.  David has over 30 years experience in dirt construction, and started running equipment on heavy highway construction in the 80’s.  He gained much experience by working for Brown & Root USA, while building the OH Ivie Reservoir and has run heavy equipment on numerous job sites all over the state since that time.

Our company specializes in road construction from ranch roads, building pads, parking lots, hauling materials, and land clearing.   We provide services in Coleman, Coleman County and the surrounding counties.

Please call us for any of your dirt construction needs at 325-625-1879.

The Chamber of Commerce is open from 9 AM to 4 PM Monday through Thursday and 9 AM – 12 Noon on Friday.  We are located at 218 Commercial Ave., Coleman, Texas and our phone number is 325-625-2163.  We invite you to stop by and visit us any time.

CCF funds help CPD unveil body cameras

CCF funds help CPD unveil body cameras

By Tommy Wells
Coleman Chronicle & DV

The Coleman Police Department is about to go digital in an effort to better serve and protect the residents of the community.

Coleman Police Chief Jay Moses said a recent donation from the Coleman Community Foundation would soon make it possible for local officers to begin wearing body cameras. The new cameras, which will be issued to uniformed officers, will enable law enforcement officials to record vital information from crime scenes, as well as improve the efficiency and safety of officers.

“We are very thankful to the Coleman Community Foundation for giving us the grant,” said Moses. “They will be useful. This will not only protect the officer, but it will provide evidence for investigations that we can use to make Coleman a safer community.”

The CCF recently donated $7,280 to help the police department purchase eight digital recording cameras that can be attached to an officer’s uniform. During a incident, officers can touch a button on the device and record up to 10 hours of information.

The new cameras, which weigh less than 1 pound were purchased from Watch Guard, a Dallas-based company that also produced vehicle cameras.
Moses said he hopes to have all uniformed officers utilizing the new cameras within the next two weeks.
“This is a good tool for both the officer and the community,” said Moses, who has served as the chief of police in Coleman for the past 12 years. “In the past, if someone happened, it would be to officer’s word against the others. Now, we will be able to go look at the video.”

